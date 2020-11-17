Positive COVID-19 case confirmed at MCTEC

WELCH, WV (WVNS) — In working with the McDowell County Health Department, administrators with McDowell County Schools confirm one new positive COVID-19 case. The case is from an individual at the Career Technology Center.

Contact tracing and deep cleaning is complete. The McDowell County Health Department, after conducting contact tracing, determined that the Career Tech Center campus will not need to be closed.

The confirmed case is believed to have resulted from community events and/or contact and not from within the school. Due to HIPAA guidelines, no further information about this case will be released.

Instructional plans for those quarantined by the McDowell County Health Department will be shared with families and students by the classroom teacher in a timely manner.