Positive COVID-19 case confirmed at Mount View High School

WELCH, WV (WVNS) — McDowell County Schools and the McDowell County Health Department confirm one positive COVID-19 case at Mount View High School.

The case is believed to have been transmitted through community events and not within the school.

The McDowell County Board of Education (MCBOE) and Health Dept. both determined that further investigations must be made in order to reopen the school safely. Mount View HS will be closed for staff and students on Thursday Nov. 5, 2020 and Friday Nov. 6, 2020.

The additional time needed is to ensure all campus and buses be deep cleaned. It will also give time for the MCBOE to see how many teachers will have to quarantine.

Additional information will be made public once all contact tracing is completed.

In accordance with privacy laws, information specific to this case will not be released publicly. This announcement is made to keep the community informed of the transmission of COVID-19 locally.