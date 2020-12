BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)-- As we continue to live through the COVID-19 pandemic, we lost our face to face human connection. The Jehovah's Witnesses have a century old tradition of spreading the world through the face to face human contact. However, the pandemic forced change to parts of the old tradition.

"Our congregation all 13,000 of them in the United States were shut down in march, we stopped having public meetings, and also our public ministries have been suspended," Spokesperson for Jehovah's Witnesses, Robert Hendricks said.