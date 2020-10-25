Positive COVID-19 case identified at Herndon Consolidated Elementary and Middle School

BUD, WV (WVNS) — Wyoming County Schools confirmed a positive case of COVID-19 at Herndon Consolidated Elementary and Middle School. The Wyoming County Health Department conducted contact tracing and determined the school must close.

Wyoming County is currently in the Red category on the County Alert System meaning no in-person instruction is permitted.

The confirmed case is believed to result from community events and/or contact and not from infection transmissions within the school.

The Wyoming County Board of Education said the school will undergo deep cleaning and sanitization before the school reopens.