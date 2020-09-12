Positive COVID-19 case reported at Princeton Senior High School

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– Officials with Mercer County Schools confirmed a positive COVID-19 case at Princeton Senior High School.
According to their Facebook post, students and staff known to be exposed are in quarantine. The Mercer County Health Department will continue to do contact tracing. Deep cleaning and disinfecting will take place at the school.
