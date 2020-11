GHENT, WV (WVNS) — ATTENTION WVNS 59News viewers who receive our signal over the air with an antenna.

There may be brief interruptions of service or reduced power operations from

November 10th through November 20th, 2020 due to tower and antenna maintenance.

This service interruption does not affect viewers who receive WVNS through cable, DISH or AT&T (formerly DIRECTV).