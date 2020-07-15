Postponement of National Scout Jamboree could have impact on surrounding businesses

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Boy scouts of America announced the 2021 National Scout Jamboree was postponed.

Leaders within the organization made the announcement due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns. In a statement on their website, the organization said they made the decision not only for the scouts and staff members’ safety, but for the safety of the community as well.

The Jamboree brings exposure to the state and provides an economic boost to businesses in the area. One of those businesses is Adventures on the Gorge. CEO Roger Wilson said he is disappointed.

“It is a big boost to our businesses, all of them. Also, it is a big boost to the state, having that exposure. We are disappointed, but that’s fine. We’ll be flexible, they’ll put it off for a year or so, and then we will do it again,” Wilson said.

Scouts from across the country come to the Summit Bechtel Family National Scout Reserve to hike, zipline, and camp. Scouts also get a chance to experience the New River’s world class rapids while at the Jamboree.

Wilson said he will have to wait for the business the Jamboree brings.

“I was a little bit surprised, but not shocked. 2020 has taught us to be quite flexible and I am glad that they gave us the warning,” said Wilson.