RONCEVERTE, WV (WVNS) — Drivers are advised to use caution if they are traveling in Ronceverte, WV on Friday, July 31, 2020. U.S. Route 219 South is blocked by a down power line.

According to first responders a power pole fell near the intersection with Coffman Hill Road. It happened around 12:23 p.m.

Crews from the power company expect it to take about an hour to get the road cleared. In the meantime, drivers are asked to avoid the area.