GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Multiple counties within our viewing area are dealing with power outages due to this afternoons storms.

According to the American Electric Power Outage Map, four counties are dealing with more than 1,200 customers without power. These counties include McDowell, Wyoming, Fayette, and Raleigh Counties.

The total number of customers without power for each county, based on AEP’s outage map, is listed below.

Raleigh: 1,819 customers without power

Fayette: 7,633 customers without power

Mercer: 543 customers without power

Wyoming: 2,641 customers without power

McDowell: 1,206 customers without power

Greenbrier: 58 customers without power

Summers: 160 customers without power

Below are pictures of storm damage in Oceana. The pictures were sent by Heather and Kevin Browning.

















