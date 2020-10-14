Powerline falls in Beckley setting two vehicles on fire

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Crews are on the scene of a truck fire in Beckley, WV. It happened on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020.

Chief Eddie Wills with the Beckley Fire Department told 59News a powerline fell on Robert C. Byrd Drive. Two vehicles were set on fire as a result. South Oakwood Ave. is closed to traffic as is part of Robert C. Byrd Drive.

There are no injuries reported at this time. There is no word on what caused the powerline to fall. Beckley Firefighters, Beckley Police and AEP crews are all on the scene.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and find alternate routes to their destinations. They are also asked to follow police guidance until the scene is cleared.