Pre-orders for Girl Scout cookies now open

BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — Friday, January 8, 2021, marked the first day of the Girl Scout cookie season.

Cookies are not here year, but people can still place their orders from a girl scout or through the girl scout website. Molly Williams is one of the Girl Scout leaders in Raleigh County. She said buying cookies from the girls gives them skills they can use later in life.

“It gives them money management skills, it gives them people skills, in addition to business skills that they can use way into their lifetime,” Williams said.

Williams said the cookies will be available in March for pickup. She also said they will start to do their cookie booths in March.