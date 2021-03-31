Precautions put in place to keep customers safe at Golden Corral

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Golden Corral will soon be opening its doors to the public again. The popular food chain in Beckley was closed for six months because of the pandemic.

Governor Jim Justice announced buffet restrictions are lifted. Owner Eddie Torrico said they made a few changes to keep their customers safe.

“So we will have glove stations periodically around each bar, and as you come to the bar, you slide on the glove serve yourself, and trash the glove. So it is kind of like a no touch buffet,” Torrico said.



A hiring event will take place from March 31 to April 2, 2021. It will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The official reopening date is April 20, 2021.