BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The Empty Bowls fundraiser is happening Saturday, May 15, 2022, in Beckley.

Three local organizations are teaming up to fight hunger, and their work is drawing the community closer and making the region more colorful. The Beckley Quota Club, Youth Museum of Southern West Virginia, and Beckley Area Foundation are hosting Empty Bowls for the eighth year.

Since 2014, the fundraiser continues to let people show their creative side by painting and glazing ceramic bowls. Event organizers said one hundred percent of the money raised will go to nine local food pantries.

“This gives back to the community, and typically, we raise $20-30,000,” said Empty Bowls Co-Chair Karen Reed. “So it’s very important to those food pantries, the money we raise. They really need the money because the need is greater than ever. So many people are struggling to pay utilities, rent, medicine, and things that they need, every day. So food of course has gone up.”

Reed said every person who comes to Empty Bowls makes a difference. The bowls may be beautiful, but even more, they represent what most people in the world get to eat in one day. Organizers said it’s a good reminder to help our neighbors. For the past 10 years, the Youth Museum of Southern West Virginia hosts ceramic workshops for kids to make bowls.

“We work and create the bowls throughout the year,” said Leslie Gray Baker, director of Beckley Parks and Rec. “Then they have the big event at the end of the year, but we are out in the community doing our mission and making bowls and let kids who never have the opportunity to mess with the clay get that opportunity.”

Baker said the museum has put about 5,000 bowls in the community so far by partnering with area organizations. Guests at Empty Bowls will continue the tradition of picking out a favorite and feeding their neighbors. All of the bowls were made by people in the community. They could be friends, neighbors, or teachers.

In 2022, Quota will serve ice cream and other desserts at Empty Bowls.



The event will be at The Place in Beckley from 1-3 p.m. Tickets are available at City Slickers, The Carpenter’s Loft, Songer Insurance, the Quota Club, or call 304-252-0262.