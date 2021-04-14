Prescribed burn scheduled for Grandview area

GLEN JEAN, WV (WVNS) — The New River Gorge National Park and Preserve Fire Managers are planning a prescribed burn for nearly 40 acres of land in the Grandview area. The burn will take place east of I-64, approximately five miles off exit 129.

According to the New River National Park and Preserve, the burn is being done to prevent the transition of the field into a closed canopy forest, a process that would hinder the already declining grassland bird species.

Before the planned burn begins, the fire manager will look at all current weather conditions and will only start the burn if proper conditions are met.

The burn will last up to several hours, but is not expected to interfere with traffic on County Road 9 North which leads to Grandview.

For more information on the prescribed burn, people can contact the New River National Park and Preserve Fire Management Staff at (304) 465-6529.