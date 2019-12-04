Prescription drug reaction sends 5 students to hospital

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Officials say an adverse reaction to a prescription drug sent five West Virginia high school students to the hospital.

Lewis County High School Central Office Administrator Chris Derico told news outlets that officials think one student brought in the medication on Monday and shared it with others.

Derico says teachers noticed unusual behavior from one student, who was sent to the nurse’s office for evaluation. Shortly afterward, four other students went to the office with similar symptoms.

Officials couldn’t confirm what medication the students took, but say they are expected to fully recover.

Derico says an investigation is ongoing.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Beckley woman receives gift of life, shares story in celebration of Giving Tuesday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beckley woman receives gift of life, shares story in celebration of Giving Tuesday"

Tips to save energy and money during cold temperatures

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tips to save energy and money during cold temperatures"

Greenbrier Valley Aquatic Center participates in Giving Tuesday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Greenbrier Valley Aquatic Center participates in Giving Tuesday"

Go green this Holiday season with a live Christmas tree

Thumbnail for the video titled "Go green this Holiday season with a live Christmas tree"

A forgotten danger: Frozen pipes in freezing temperatures

Thumbnail for the video titled "A forgotten danger: Frozen pipes in freezing temperatures"

Sharing the road with 18 wheelers in snowy conditions

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sharing the road with 18 wheelers in snowy conditions"