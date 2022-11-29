WASHINGTON, D.C. WV (WVNS) – FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance has been made available to the state of West Virginia for severe weather during the summer of 2022.

The disaster assistance is being used to supplement local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides from July 12-13, 2022.

Jeffrey L. Jones has been named the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected areas.

Federal funding is available to state and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the severe storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides in McDowell County.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

Damage assessments are continuing in other areas and additional counties may be designated for assistance after the assessments are completed.