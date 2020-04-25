President Donald Trump endorses Gov. Justice for reelection

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — President Donald Trump endorsed Governor Jim Justice in the upcoming primary election.

Gov. Justice is seeking reelection for his second term as Governor of West Virginia. President Trump and Gov. Justice are good friends, and the President said he offers his total support.

“Governor Jim Justice is a tremendous fighter for the incredible people of West Virginia. Big Jim is strong on life, the Second Amendment, and building the wall! With Governors like Jim, America will recover and get back to business. Jim has my complete and total endorsement,” said President Donald J. Trump.

The Governor is running against six other republicans in the 2020 Primary Election. A full list of candidates can be found here.

West Virginia’s Primary Election will be held June 9, 2020.