President-elect Biden getting “right to work” despite Trump’s efforts

WILMINGTON, DE – NOVEMBER 04: Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden speaks one day after Americans voted in the presidential election, on November 04, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware. Biden spoke as votes are still being counted in his tight race against incumbent U.S. President Donald Trump which remains too close to call. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden is quietly pushing forward with the business of preparing to become America’s next commander in chief. He’s ignoring President Donald Trump’s efforts to block him.

Biden says he’s getting “right to work” and downplaying concerns about Trump’s efforts.

Biden stepped away from his closed-door planning on Wednesday to honor the nation’s fallen soldiers at a Veterans Day tribute in Philadelphia. Then he returned to private transition planning.

Biden was asked Tuesday about the Republican resistance and said it “does not change the dynamic at all in what we’re able to do.” He says additional intelligence briefings “would be useful” but “we don’t see anything slowing us down.”