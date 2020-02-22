President Trump approves additional funds for WV flood recovery

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Governor Justice announced President Donald Trump approved his request for more money for flood recovery.

President Trump approved a federal cost-share increase for June 2016 flood recovery projects from 75 percent to 90 percent. The funding was awarded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Public Assistance grant program.

The State of West Virginia met the threshold to receive this cost-share increase with the recent award of $131,671,998.45 for the rebuilding of two Nicholas County Schools. These funds allow FEMA to reimburse West Virginia 90 percent of eligible costs of emergency expenses, debris removal and infrastructure repair. The remaining 10 percent is provided by non-federal funds.

“This increase in our cost share is incredible news for our state and our people and is more proof that President Trump is the best friend West Virginia has ever had in the White House,” said Gov. Justice. “We could never thank President Trump enough for approving my request for more federal assistance.

