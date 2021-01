Supporters of US President Donald Trump take over stands set up for the presidential inauguration as they protest at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, January 6, 2021. – Thousands of Trump supporters, fueled by his spurious claims of voter fraud, are flooding the nation’s capital protesting the expected certification of Joe Biden’s White House victory by the US Congress. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WVNS) — In a prerecorded video posted on Twitter, President Donald Trump told his supporters that are protesting in Washington D.C. to “go home”.

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice tweeted his reaction to the social unrest that continues to unfold in nation’s capital. Gov. Justice understands every voice deserves to be heard, but condemns all actions taking place by protestors.