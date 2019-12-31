President Trump signs bill to cut down on robocalls

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WVNS) — President Donald Trump signed a bill to cut down on robocalls across the country.
It is called the “Pallone-Thune Telephone Robocall Abuse Criminal Enforcement and Deterrence Act,” or “TRACED Act.” It authorized the Federal Communications Commission to issue additional civil penalties on people who intentionally violate restrictions on the use of automated telephone equipment, such as illegal robocalls and spoofing. It also directs the FCC to require voice service providers to offer call authentication technologies to consumers.
U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R – WV) co-sponsored the bill.