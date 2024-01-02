CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — On December 28, 2023, a brand of pressure washers, exclusively sold at Lowe’s, were recalled due to a burn hazard.

Simpson Gas Pressure Washers with Electric Start pose a burn hazard when the lithium battery in the electric start system can overheat. Nearly 2,930 units have been recalled due to this incident.

This recall only applies to the Simpson Gas Pressure Washers with the model number PS61264, which are black in color. The logo “Pro Series” and 4400 PSI are printed on the handle of the washer. The model number can be viewed on the silver label on the unit’s frame.

For concerned costumers, the manufacturer of the the product, FNA Group Inc. should be contacted for instructions on how to get their pressure washer repaired for free. FNA Group Inc. is aware of the incident and has received two reports of the incident. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported. The recall number for this product is 24-070.

From March 2023 through July 2023, Lowe’s stores nationwide and lowes.com have been selling this product for about $1,100.

For more information on the recall and how to get repairs done, you can call the FNA Group Inc. toll-free at 866-733-8468 from 11:00 A.M. to 6:00 P.M. ET Monday through Friday, by email at voluntaryrecall@simpsoncleaning.com or online.

You can also visit www.simpsoncleaning.com and click on the “Voluntary Recall” tab for more information.