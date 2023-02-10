BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Valentine’s Day is just a few days away, which means gifts like chocolates and of course roses are in high demand.

During the pandemic, the price of roses went up, according to CNBC. In 2022, a single long-stem rose cost about $10.

Now, the former owner of Flowers by Nancy said prices have fallen back to pre-pandemic numbers.

“Since Covid, everything has went but it really hasn’t deterred business at all, we’re still busy as usual,” said Nancy Sturgill. “A dozen roses is running $75 and single roses are $7.50 each.”

Sturgill says close to 400 orders will be done by the end of Valentine’s Day this year.