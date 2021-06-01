Pride Celebration planned in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — June is Pride Month and one local organization is looking celebrate the LGBTQ community.

Beckley Pride will hold its Pride Celebration on Saturday, June 12, 2021. The Pride Celebration will host at least 50 different vendors and will showcase 14 different artists. President of Beckley Pride, Christina Baisden, said it is an event to bring awareness that it is ok to be yourself.

“You can be yourself, that it is ok to be who you are without being discriminated against. That’s extremely important for anyone to live the life they choose,” Baisden explained.

The Beckley Pride Celebration is free to attend. It runs from Noon to 6 p.m. at the Intermodal Gateway in Beckley.