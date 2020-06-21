Pride Month inspired art exhibit opens at Tamarack

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)- Tamarack opened up a new art gallery exhibit on Saturday, June 20, 2020.

This art exhibit celebrates Pride Month, which takes place during the month of June.

Mandy Lash, the artisan and gallery manager at Tamarack, said the COVID-19 pandemic slowed down the opening the exhibit but it’s now available to the public.

Rainbow themed artwork decks the walls of the gallery with a different color highlighted in each section.

“I mean there’s a variety of work. Whether you like realism or photography or oil or watercolor, there’s a piece for everybody in this show. We really try to keep that variety in everything we do but especially in this exhibition, no matter what type of art you’re into or what you like we’ve got something for you,” Lash said.

Lash said the exhibit will go through August 2, 2020 since they couldn’t open it through the entire month of June.

Tamarack is open Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.