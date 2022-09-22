LINDSIDE, WV (WVNS) — The Pride of West Virginia stopped at James Monroe High School and performed in front of every student in the county, along with members of the public.

With many in the stands wearing blue and gold, the band played several songs, including of course, “Country Roads.”

Seth Elmore, James Monroe Band Director, talked about what it meant for the band to come and perform for the school.

“It’s fairly massive. I’ve been telling my kids all day, its very rare in a county in Southern West Virginia specifically, to have an entire day dedicated to the marching arts. And I’ve been telling them all day to eat this up cause this is a massive opportunity for you,” Elmore said.

After their performance, the Pride of West Virginia headed to Blacksburg for the big game.