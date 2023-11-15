BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A longtime provider of medical care in the Beckley area will close its doors on December 15, 2023, according to a letter sent to patients, dated November 1, 2023.

Primary Care Plus at Brookshire provides primary care, urgent care and occupational medicine services.

In the letter, Matthew Davis, D.O., stated, “Providing your health care needs has been a privilege. Please know we have greatly valued our relationship with you and wish you and your family the best of health.”

Primary Care Patients may pick up their medical records at the clinic or sign and return a request for clinic staff to send medical records to a new provider or to the patient, according to the letter.