Primary deadline for 2022 elections approaching

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Preparation for 2022 elections is already underway in the Mountain State.

The period to file to run for office in a primary elections will run from January 10-29, 2022.

The deadline applies to statewide and local races.

Greenbrier County Clerk Robin Loudermilk said people interested in running for local office should file with their local county clerk’s office and the Secretary of State’s Office for statewide races.

There are a few qualifications needed to run for office. You must be a registered voter and live in the area you are running in. If you are running for a local race like County Commission or Board of Education, Loudermilk said you need to make sure you know which district you live and run in.