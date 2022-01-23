Princess Elsa hosts story time at Hilltop Coffee

Crab Orchard, W.V. (WVNS) — Hilltop Coffee in Crab Orchard was packed with kids excited to meet their favorite Disney princess.

Elsa from Frozen took some time away from Arendelle to swing by for storytime at Hilltop Coffee. This was the second guest in Hilltop’s storytime series, but manager Suzanne Wiseman says Elsa’s appearance drew by far the biggest crowd they’ve had yet.

“People do love Frozen. They’re really letting it go in there!” said Wiseman.

Elsa told the story of Frozen to the kids, as well as leading them in freeze dancing, and of course… singing Let it Go.

Storytime at Hilltop Coffee will continue next month, with an appearance by Belle from Beauty and the Beast.