Princeton 4th of July celebration expected to be bigger than ever

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — If you are still looking for a place to spend the Fourth of July, the city of Princeton will have multiple events.

A kids corner, live music, car show, and of course, a fireworks celebration. The event kicks off Sunday, July 4, 2021 at 9 a.m. with a car show at Princeton Senior High School. The event is hosted by the City of Princeton and the Princeton Rescue Squad. Rescue Squad CEO Stacey Hicks said it is a great way to open the city back up and celebrate our independence.

“It’s a great time for us to be able to celebrate our freedoms and a little bit of freedom from COVID. So we’re real happy that we’re able to do the celebration again this year,” said Hicks.

Hicks said the entire event is free. The event will be alcohol free and is family friendly.