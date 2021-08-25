Princeton amphitheater construction put off due to high material costs

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — The Glenwood Park Amphitheater continues to be a topic of discussion for Mercer County Commissioners.

With lumber prices skyrocketing all over the country, it is also affecting the Mountain State. Commissioner Greg Puckett said after several bids were heard, the cost is just too much for the county to spend right now. So they are waiting to see if material costs go down by next year.

“We know that the one contract came back, one of the bidders at about 230 thousand, the other ones, two of them came back over 300 thousand and so what we decided to do was go ahead and look at that and say we can spend the money now or we can wait for these other costs to go down in hopes to re-bid it in the spring,” said Puckett.

Puckett said because the Music in the Mountains Festival is already scheduled to happen at another location, it is not hurting anyone to wait on the build.