Princeton Camera Club hosts 38th annual photography exhibition

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– Many events are facing cancellation in Mercer County due to COVID-19, but one is staying strong after more than 30 years.

The Princeton Camera Club boasts a 38 year run for their photography exhibition. Divided up into categories, professional and amateur photographers from the area submit their best still photography for judging. Owner of Associated Photography and Judge Steve Jesse, said while COVID-19 has made a difference in the number of submissions this year, the show must go on.

“We’ve got about 70 images now in this exhibit that we’ve had up for about a month now. We originally did it to coincide with the Autumn Fest that was cancelled. So, a lot of people haven’t got in to see it that could have got in to see it,” said Jesse.

The exhibition wraps up Friday, October 15, 2021. Jesse said if you’re interested in learning about photography or becoming a member of the Princeton Camera Club, they have meetings each third Thursday of each month at Associated Photography in Princeton as well as classes and workshops.