PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– Princeton community members and city officials celebrated the grand opening of the newly improved fire department training center on Friday, April 14, 2023.

The training center was originally built in 1997 and over time began to need repairs. The renovations made the structures sturdier and even added new training features.

Now firefighters can better simulate real fire situations such as smoke response, rope rescue, water control and more.

Chad Bailey, Fire Chief for the city of Bluefield, said the training center will be a vital asset in preparing future firefighters.

“We’ve trained hundreds if not thousands of firefighters in here,” said Bailey. “To see it completed now and used again for training our future firefighters-this is awesome.”

Matt Mould, Fire Chief for the city of Princeton, said the training will help firefighters gain safe experience and better serve the community.

“For firefighters our line of work is something that we have to practice hands-on skills constantly, and we need a safe space to do it,” said Mould.

Mould added the facility will be open to Princeton, Bluefield and the volunteer fire departments in surrounding counties.