Princeton cemetery offers new way to pay respects

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — It has been a tough year for us all; many people lost jobs, security, and even loved ones.

The Resthaven Memorial Park in Princeton is doing its part to remember those who passed away.

Employees with the cemetery are offering luminary bags for people to pay their respects to loved ones who are no longer with them.

This is the second year Resthaven is doing the handout. Sophia Kelly, a counselor at the memorial, said this is another way to remember loved ones while practicing social distancing.

“We have you guys sign your loved ones name on a luminary bag and then we place it around the mausoleum in honor of people that have passed in the last year,” said Kelly.



Kelly said anyone can participate, it is a time for all of those grieving to pay respects. People can pick up the bags from 12 p.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020 at the cemetery.