Princeton Community Hospital announces limited visitation plan

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Administrators at Princeton Community Hospital (PCH) announced their plan to bring limited visitation back to the hospital. This will depend on the in-house positivity rate for COVID-19 and will be determined weekly.

Each Monday, the staff will assess to positivity rate. If it is below 20-percent they will operate under a restricted visitation policy. This policy is in effect for the week beginning Feb. 22, 2021.

Here is a look at the guidelines:

Visiting hours for areas other than critical care will be 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

NO VISITATION for COVID-positive patients or patients being tested for COVID.

Visitors will be screened at the time of entry. The screeners will log each visitor’s name, phone number, screening information, and room visited. All visitors must be age 18 or above.

Visitors must wear a mask at all times, even in the patient’s room. They should bring their own mask. If a visitor chooses not to wear a mask or not to comply with all visitation guidelines, they will be asked to leave immediately.

Visitors must stay in the patient’s room. They should use the call bell if assistance is needed. No visitors will be allowed to stand at the nurses’ desk or in the hallways, or travel in and out of the room (out to smoke, to the cafeteria, etc.).

End-of-life care visitation allowance is determined by the physician and nursing staff caring for the patient.

All visitors should enter through the main entrance except for OB/Women’s Center and ER.

Department Rules:

NO VISITORS for Surgery/Day Surgery, unless necessary (child, lacking capacity, etc). Exceptions must be approved by the department.

NO VISITORS for Outpatient Oncology.

In-patients Med/Surg Units – One (1) visitor will be allowed per day, during the hours of 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Once the visitor leaves the room, they may not return until the next day. There is no switching off on the one visitor per day.

ICU/CCU units – One (1) visitor will be allowed for two-hour increments: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The visitors may be a different person for the second two-hour increment on the same day, but only one person is allowed in at a time. If the visitor leaves during the two-hour increment, they may not return until the next two-hour increment.

OB/Women’s Center – One (1) support person allowed.

ER – One (1) visitor per patient except for COVID-positive patients or patients being tested for COVID.

Exceptions may be made for patients who require an essential caregiver. The staff at PCH stated they understand the role families play in a patient’s healing and overall well-being. That is why they are making the limited visitation available.