Princeton Community Hospital offering free flu shots

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — A local hospital is offering the flu vaccine to anyone who wants one.

Staff at Princeton Community Hospital are providing drive-thru flu shots. Infection Preventionist R.N. Jennifer Terry said it is even more important to get the flu shot this year because symptoms of the flu are similar to COVID-19 symptoms.

“Flu shots are important every year, but especially with COVID, flu shots help prevent flu related hospitalizations and if you have chronic illness, they’re especially important.”

Terry said they gave more than 600 flu shots in the first three days. People can get the vaccine at the PCH Bluefield location from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Thursday Oct. 8 and Friday Oct. 9.