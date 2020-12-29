Princeton Community Hospital sees significant increase in COVID patients

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Staff members at Princeton Community Hospital are asking people in the community to consider their options when it comes to emergency care. Specifically regarding less critical issues.

The hospital saw a significant increase in COVID-19 positive patients starting around the Thanksgiving holiday. They currently have 50 of 125 in-patients who are COVID-19 positive.

Due to the challenges of dealing with the increased volume, the staff is asking people to consider taking less critical issues to local urgent care facilities or clinics. This will allow the hospital to continue using their emergency department for critical cases.

The action is being taken out of an abundance of caution over the safety of patients at the hospital.