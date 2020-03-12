Princeton Community Hospital suspends support groups and classes due to coronavirus

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Princeton Community Hospital is taking precautions for the potential spread of coronavirus.

The hospital announced as of Monday, March 16, 2020, all community classes as well as support group meetings will be suspended.

The following classes and meetings have also been cancelled:

  • The Diabetic Education class scheduled for March 16-17.
  • the Diabetic Support Group and public speaker scheduled for Thursday, March 19.
  • The Cancer Support Group meeting scheduled for April 6.

