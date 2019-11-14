Princeton demolition project makes way for farmers’ market

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Downtown Princeton will look a little different soon. Three buildings on Mercer Street are set for demolition starting in early December.

The demolition contract was awarded to Empire Salvage. The project is expected to be completed by the end of December.

Ty Smith, the City of Princeton Deputy Co-Director, said once the demolition project is complete, work will begin to build a farmer’s market in that spot.

“Preliminary plans look like 17 to 20 spots that are covered that you can put a vehicle under and sell your locally grown goods, crafts. There will be a training center down there where you can have a craft class if you want to have that,” Smith explained.

Smith hopes the farmers’ market will help bring economic development and revitalize the area