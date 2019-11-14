Princeton demolition project makes way for farmers’ market

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Downtown Princeton will look a little different soon. Three buildings on Mercer Street are set for demolition starting in early December.

The demolition contract was awarded to Empire Salvage. The project is expected to be completed by the end of December.

Ty Smith, the City of Princeton Deputy Co-Director, said once the demolition project is complete, work will begin to build a farmer’s market in that spot.

“Preliminary plans look like 17 to 20 spots that are covered that you can put a vehicle under and sell your locally grown goods, crafts. There will be a training center down there where you can have a craft class if you want to have that,” Smith explained.

Smith hopes the farmers’ market will help bring economic development and revitalize the area

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Princeton demolition project will bring new farmers' market

Thumbnail for the video titled "Princeton demolition project will bring new farmers' market"

How you can donate to annual Turkey Drive

Thumbnail for the video titled "How you can donate to annual Turkey Drive"

Salvation Army holds coat drive

Thumbnail for the video titled "Salvation Army holds coat drive"

UPDATE: Former Planet Fitness employee arrested, accused of peeping in tanning rooms

Thumbnail for the video titled "UPDATE: Former Planet Fitness employee arrested, accused of peeping in tanning rooms"

American Legion awards John Shott the distinguished citizen award

Thumbnail for the video titled "American Legion awards John Shott the distinguished citizen award"

WVU Tech participates in Day of Giving

Thumbnail for the video titled "WVU Tech participates in Day of Giving"