Princeton donut shop honors veterans

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — A local donut shop wanted to say thank you to veterans.

Veterans could stop by Totally Glazed on Mercer Street in Princeton for a free donut on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. They can also get a 10 percent discount on a multiple donut order or a lunch order. Owner Bob Jones said they just want to thank veterans for their service.

“We’re just offering a free donut or a discount in a way that begins to thank them for what they’ve done for us in the past, for the freedoms that we had then, freedoms we have now, and the freedoms we need to keep in the tact for the future,” Jones said.

Jones said they will also offer these discounts to veterans on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020.