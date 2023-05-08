PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Gamers all over are readying their master swords for another adventure in Hyrule!

With fans of the popular franchise, Legend of Zelda, clamoring for the newest installment of the series, ‘Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom,’ on the Switch GameStop in Princeton is hosting a midnight release!

The game officially hits shelves on May the 12th, 2023, but those too excited to wait for stores to open later that day can pick up their copy as soon as the clock strikes midnight.

According to store manager Darrell Miller, Princeton GameStop will be closing at 8 p.m. on May 11th, 2023 in preparation for the event. They will reopen at 10 p.m. so customers can intermingle, enjoy the community excitement around the franchise together, pre-ring their copy of the game, and even participate in fun activities.

A costume contest will be held during the time between the store reopening and the midnight release of the title. The winner will even get a special Legend of Zelda themed prize!

Miller also says customers are encouraged to trade in any games they are not playing anymore to cover part of the price of ‘Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.’

The store is adding an extra 20% to games traded towards the title.