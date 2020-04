PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)-- On Tuesday, April 21, 2020 Governor Jim Justice announced schools would remain closed for the remainder of the academic year to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Princeton High School Senior Brayden Quesenberrry said he did not expect the last days of March to be the final times he would walk the halls.

"It's like we had a last day and we didn't even know it and it's kind of just a weird feeling," Quesenberry said. "You can look back and know that was your last day but it's not like you got to have that feeling of remembering."