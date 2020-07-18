Princeton Health Care Center resident tests positive for COVID-19

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– Princeton Health Care Center staff announced that one of their residents has tested positive for COVID-19.

A Facebook post on Friday, July 17, confirmed they were notified that one of their residents has tested positive and are working closely with the local and state health officials while continuing our previous infection control interventions.

Three staff members have tested positive at the center since March. Two have fully recovered, while one continues to isolate and be treated at home.

This is the first positive resident case. Staff said there are three additional individuals that they are closely monitoring due to respiratory related symptoms.

Visitation of residents remains suspended until further notice. Staff continue to encourage window visits, the use of Skype video conferencing, phone calls and written communication to stay in touch with family members.

They will also continue with increased infection control practices which includes, employee screenings, the use of personal protective equipment while in the facility, and increased cleaning procedures.

Residents with identified respiratory symptoms are being isolated. Staff members with identified respiratory symptoms are not permitted to work until they are cleared through testing or through a medical professional. Our team remains committed to increased resident and staff surveillance related to potential symptoms and overall prevention of the virus. All of our residents have been and continue to be monitored frequently for signs/symptoms of Covid-19.