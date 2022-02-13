PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Princeton Senior High School’s Mahala Finnley, is breaking barriers on the wrestling mats.

Growing up, she watched her older brother wrestle when he was in high school. He graduated back in 2016 so she grew up around the sport. She also grew up around Jeff Bowman, the Head Coach.

As she watched wrestling, she quickly realized not a lot of girls were a part of wrestling teams. She also realized it was more than just a group of guys wrestling, it was really like a family.

Finnely said she still gets really nervous wrestling guys because they have far more muscle mass than her and are just all-around bigger than her. However, that does not stop her from feeling like she has 10 big brothers on the mat.

Her teammate, Trace Hatfield, said she’s has come a long way since she first started and has picked up on a lot of things over the year. He also added she is a lot tougher than most of the guys he knows.

On Saturday, February 12, 2022, Finnely was in Parkersburg, WV at an all girls wrestling tournament. She said this was her first time going, and that it was a unique experience because it is strictly girls. Finnely finished 6th in the tournament.

Bowman, said she works hard and she is glad she had the chance to wrestle with all girls. He also added he did not think it would be long till girls wrestling was its own sport and had its own identity.