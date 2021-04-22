Princeton man takes flooding issues into own hands

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — After years of sewage and flooding issues, one Princeton man decided to handle it himself.

Garnett Clinebell moved into this home back in 2015. He said he never imagined all the trouble and money that would come from this house.

“It washed my fence out and did a lot of water damage so I built this wall here so it won’t go through the house anymore, hopefully it’ll go around the house,” said Clinebell.

Clinebell said he has reached out to the City of Princeton, but they were unable to do anything. 59 News reached out to the City of Princeton for comment as well and have yet to hear back.

Clinebell said the fix is simple, put a new drain down the line of homes. He said his home has flooded 3 times since he moved in 6 years ago. He said he hopes the city will step up and fix it, but until then he said his wall will have to do.