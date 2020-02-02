Princeton man violates probation, arrested on multiple charges after traffic stop

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – A traffic stop in Princeton on Friday, January 31, 2020 ended with an arrest of a man on probation from previous charges.

Sgt. Justin Farris with the Princeton Police Department said he pulled over 42-year -old Christopher Wilborn near Church Lane for driving without a driver’s license. During the traffic stop Sgt. Farris noticed Wilborn had crack cocaine in the car.

Sgt. Farris said Wilborn tried to run when being detained and also tried to swing at him and an assisting officer.

Wilborn was out on probation from a previous drug conviction, and was charged this time with a DUI, assaulting an officer, and possession with intent to deliver crack cocaine.

Wilborn is currently being held at Southern Regional Jail on a probation violation hold until his preliminary hearing. Sgt. Farris said could face up to 45-years behind bars.