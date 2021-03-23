Princeton Middle School students learn what it’s like behind the scenes in news industry

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — The COVID-19 pandemic forced school, work, and many other things online, and sports are no exception. Students at Princeton Middle School are helping fans watch their middle school basketball teams play, even if the fans cannot be there.

“We film and broadcast the basketball games where people at home can see them, it is basically like getting us ready incase we want to go into the news field. It is something we can enjoy and do,” Makenli Roberts, a student in the program said.

With the help from their teacher, Derek Belcher, this student run program gets experience with high tech broadcasting equipment. They get to learn the ins and outs of what goes on behind the scenes, something many students do not even get their hands on until college.

“They are definitely learning teamwork. We’re learning to use industry specific language. They are having to learn to que that person up before they go live with that specific person and having to learn to listen,” Belcher said.

While the students are learning, they are also able to give back to the community by providing a service for those that might not be able to be courtside.

“I love it. I love helping out people and love helping out the community and to know that I am apart of this and to have people that can watch it and interact and have an enjoyable time is amazing,” Roberts said.

For Belcher, he said it is exciting and rewarding to watch this come full circle and watch his children succeed in the field.

“It is very rewarding to me, I get to see kids make comments like I am excited to see this and maybe this is something ill do, I want to see if the school I am thinking about has this,” Belcher said.

The commitment these students have made is incredibly time consuming, but they said they are just thankful they get to expand their knowledge in the field.