Princeton mother talks importance of Build Back Better Act

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)–A Princeton mother of four is speaking out about her struggles to maintain her home and keep the lights on after losing her job due to the pandemic. This, as Senator Joe Manchin faces backlash due to his opposition on the price tag of President Biden’s “Build Back Better” bill.

Kelly Tolliver lost her job as a hairdresser at a nursing home in February of 2020. Since then, she told 59News she has not been back to work. She is currently behind on all her bills including three months on her housing payment.

“It’s a stressful time when everyone’s depending on you,” Tolliver said. “You feel like you have to. There’s a problem and you have to have a solution and you have to try and do something about it.”

She said she received help through the CARES act, stimulus checks, and the eviction moratorium. However, with all that coming to an end, she doesn’t know where to turn next.

“Every bill is due and if you’re not working you’re getting any income,” she added. “You’re just without paying those bills when everyone depends on you. You have to do something.”

Her hairdressing license expired in December of 2020, and right now she can’t afford to renew it and go back to work.

“If you’re a parent you have your taxes and all of that,” Tolliver told us. “I’ve just been taking a day by day trying to maintain to get by really. I really need to get my license in order to, but like, when you get so much money and you have to spread it out so much, sometimes there’s not enough.”

She and many others are urging Senator Joe Manchin to change his stance on the Build Back Better Act, a 3.5 trillion dollar spending bill currently on the floor to assist with mortgages, childcare, prescription costs, create more child tax credits, and more.

We reached out to Senator Manchin’s office about his opposition to the price tag on the bill. They directed us to a statement on his website saying in part:

“Instead of rushing to spend trillions on new government programs and additional stimulus funding, Congress should hit a strategic pause on the budget-reconciliation legislation. A pause is warranted because it will provide more clarity on the trajectory of the pandemic, and it will allow us to determine whether inflation is transitory or not. While some have suggested this reconciliation legislation must be passed now, I believe that making budgetary decisions under artificial political deadlines never leads to good policy or sound decisions.”

Senator Manchin’s office did re-iterate that he was the only West Virginia official in Washington to fully support the American Rescue Plan.