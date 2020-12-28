Princeton New Year’s Eve celebration turns virtual

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Princeton is known for its annual Downtown Countdown New Year’s Eve event, but because of the pandemic, this year’s event is changing.

Organizers said there will still be an event, and it will be just as extravagant as the last seven years. However, those taking part will now be doing so on the couch.

Organizer Lori McKinney said to keep with social distancing guidelines, the 8th Annual Downtown Countdown will now be a virtual celebration. McKinney said although it will be virtual, all the usual attractions will still be there.

“The whole celebration has been re-imagined as a virtual broadcast. So it’ll be like a television special just piping right into your living room. A lot of the features will be the same, we’re gonna have amazing performances and community conversation and features on businesses,” said McKinney.



McKinney said they are excited about being able to carry on the tradition. The event will be broadcast through Youtube and https://www.downtowncountdown.org/. The event begins at 8:30 p.m. and ends at 12 a.m.