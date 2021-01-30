Princeton PD arrest suspect in connection with early morning shooting

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– Officers with the Princeton Police Department are investigating a shooting that happened on Saturday, January 30, 2021. Officers responded to the call around 2:50 a.m. at Sonny’s Bar, which is in the area of Athens Crossroads in Princeton.

When law enforcement arrived, they found the victim who told them an altercation happened. Law enforcement said two shots were fired in the vicinity of the victim, but missed. Officers were able to find the the suspect a little later in the area of Ellison School Road in Camp Creek.

Officers found the gun used in the shooting as well as the spent shell casings on scene. Mitchell Combs was arrested without incident and was charged with Wanton Endangerment. However, he should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. If you were a witness or have information regarding this incident, please contact the Princeton Police Department at (304)-487-5000.